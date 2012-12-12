Global Fruit Powders Report 2012:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Product Synopsis

Published by Canadean, the Global Fruit Powders Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the Fruit Powders market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

The Global Fruit Powders Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Fruit Powders drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

2011 supported category growth of close to 3%, thereby allowing total volumes to finally exceed 20 bn litres. But this represented a mild level of deceleration compared to 2010. However, there has been no discernible pattern to the rate of growth experienced by fruit powders in the past ten years though the annual performance has always remained positive.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The category remains as one of the cheapest of soft drinks but one of its drawbacks is that in countries suffering from unreliable water supplies the powder needs to be mixed with bottled or bulk/HOD water, which comes at a cost



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Global Fruit Powders Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 65 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Fruit Powders Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the fruit powders category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits

Dataincludesfruit powders consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, plus forecasts to 2015 by country.



Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts)



Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.



A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.



Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Key Market Issues

Fruit powders grew in only four regions last year whilst volumes declined in Australasia, East and West Europe plus North America.



The category is underdeveloped in many parts of the world, with consumption centred mainly on Latin America. At seven times the global average, Latin America also registers the highest regional per capita consumption. West Europe has the lowest intake at well under one litre per head of population. The region also makes the smallest volume contribution



A heavy reliance was placed on Latin America to protect the category's positive progress. Of the 545 million incremental litres added last year over 430 came from Latin America with a further 90 plus coming from Asia



Key Highlights

Fruit powders come in a wide range of flavors including even cola and cactus, but orange is by far the global favorite with around a third of category volumes. However, this share has come under threat having however this sjHcontracted by two percentage points since 2007. Other leading single flavors include apple, lemon, mango, and pineapple. Berries and flavor mixes are also popular



The main pack type is the sachet which was responsible for over half of global market volume in 2011.The most widely employed packaging materials used in sachet construction are foil followed by polypropylene and then paper. Foil pouches represent a further quarter of volumes with PVC tubs providing an additional 10-15%.The share of the market held by sachets grew marginally last year to the detriment of both pouches and tubs



Around 30% of made up litres is produced from low calorie powders almost all of which are confined to North and Latin America. This share is not tending to increase over time



