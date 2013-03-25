Global FTTH Equipment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global FTTH Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 15.54 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity. The Global FTTH Equipment market has also been witnessing an increase in government initiatives. However, the increased competition from wireless broadband could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global FTTH Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global FTTH Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Fiberhome Networks Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tellabs Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



