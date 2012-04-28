Global Fuel Cell Market 2010-2014 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2012 -- The Global Fuel Cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the anticipated reduction in the fuel cell price. The Global Fuel Cell market has also been witnessing investment in research and development. However, the lack of support infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Fuel Cell Market 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fuel Cell market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include UTC Power, Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Plug Power, Hydrogenics Corporation, Protonex, IdaTech, and Creamic Fuel Cell Limited



