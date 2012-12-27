Global Fuel Cell Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Fuel Cell market to grow at a CAGR of 16.49 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the abundant energy sources and emerging applications. The Global Fuel Cell market has also been witnessing increased development of codes and standards. However, governmental budget cuts could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fuel Cell Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fuel Cell market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are UTC Power LLC, FuelCell Energy Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and Hydrogenics Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Plug Power Inc., Protonex Technology Corp., IdaTech LLC, Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd., AFC Energy PLC, Altergy Systems, Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings Ltd., ClearEdge Power Inc., Dantherm Power A/S, Diverse Energy Ltd., Electro Power Systems SpA, JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, ReliOn Inc., Tropical S.A., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Jadoo Power Systems Inc., myFC AB, Serenergy A/S, SFC Energy AG-BR, Daimler AG , H2 Logic A/S, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, Toyota Motor Corp., Thames and Kosmos LLC, ITM Power PLC, Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Microcell Corp., Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc., and Oorja Protonics Inc.



