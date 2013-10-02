Global Fuel Ethanol Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The global fuel ethanol market is experiencing tremendous growth due to the increasing use of ethanol in the end-use market. Its usage is being encouraged due to the ban on gasoline in most of the countries. It is replacing other vehicular fuels and also being used as an additive along with petroleum products. Incredible hike in crude oil prices, and increased green house gas emissions are encouraging governments to promote consumption of ethanol.



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Ethanol finds numerous industrial applications as

- Pharmaceutical

- Chemical Feedstock

- Beverage



Automotive fuel market is the fastest growing segment of this market and it is estimated that ethanol will completely replace gasoline by 2030. Ethanol is produced from petroleum derivatives by the process of fermentation. Carbohydrate rich raw material is suitable for production of ethanol. These raw materials can be classified as follows:



- Feedstock rich on sugar

- Starches

- Cellulosic Materials



Market Segmentation



Based on the feedstock used in the production of ethanol:

- Starchy Grains

- Corn

- Sugar Crops (Sugarcane, Sugar Beets, Sorghum)

- Fuel Crops (Algae, and other plant fuel crops)

- Agricultural Waste

- Forest and Wood Waste

- Industrial Waste

- Other forms of Biomass

- Fossil Fuel



This market research report analyzes fuel ethanol industry depending on different market segments and major geographies. It is the comprehensive study of market trend analysis, industry growth drivers, factors affecting industry growth, and market projections for upcoming years.



This research report also includes analysis of recent technological improvements in industry, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. It provides you review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



The major players in this industry are The Andersons Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Stake Technology, Aventine Renewable Energy, Alternative Energy Sources Inc., Panda Energy International, COSA S/A, Pacific Ethanol, Alternative Energy Sources Inc., VeraSun Renewable Energy, Blue Fire Ethanol Inc., British Petroleum and DuPont, Mascoma Corporation, NewGen Technologies Inc., Pure Energy Inc., Range Fuels, Xethanol Corporation, and others.



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