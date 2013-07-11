Global Fuel Injection System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- A fuel injection system is used in various automobile engines (gasoline engine & diesel engines) of light and heavy vehicles. The growth of global automotive industry is one of the major macro factors driving the market for fuel injection system. A fuel injection system is formed by assembling various components, and ensures proper flow of fuel into the engine. Constant technological up-gradation helps in finding new value added services for fuel injection systems.



The global market for fuel injection systems is experiencing steady growth over the last decade mainly due to technological advancements in the global automobile industry. These systems help in improving the fuel efficiency of an automobile engine and at the same time is versatile in its functioning (can accommodate alternative fuels). Another factor which is driving the growth of global fuel injection system market is the ability of such systems to minimize exhaust emissions, which leads to lower release of harmful gases into the atmosphere. However, wobbling of the automobile industry primarily due to the prevailing economic conditions in some parts of the world is acting as one of the major concerns for the global market.



Constant technological advancement in the automobile industry and a shift in consumer focus towards fuel efficiency are expected to drive the global market over the next six years. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate than the other geographies primarily due to the growing demand from emerging economies of China and India. China is the biggest market for automobiles in the world and a constant increase in demand ensures that it will remain at the top over the next few years. India, on the other hand, is also one of the fastest growing markets for automobiles in the world and the growing demand for automobiles indirectly triggers the demand for fuel injection systems.



Some of the major companies operating in the global market for fuel injection system include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmBH. These companies together form the bulk of the market. Some of the other companies operating in the market include Edelbrock LLC, Hitachi Ltd, Kinsler Fuel Injection, and Woodward, Inc. among some others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



