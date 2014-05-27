Global Fuel Pumps Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Fuel Pumps Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



A fuel pump is an essential component in a vehicle. This is also known as a key component of internal combustion (IC) engine. Many old engine designs do not require fuel pump technology as all the fuel feeding was dependant on only gravity. However, designs that doesn’t use gravity feed technology has to pump fuels from tank to the engine. Carburetor engines uses low pressure mechanical pumps wherein fuel injection engines use electric fuel pumps. Fuel pumps not only controls the flow of burning fuel but also enhances the fuel efficiency.



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There are certain designs of fuel pumps such as turbo-pumps, electric pumps and Mechanical pumps. Turbo pumps are utilized in jet engines, electric pumps and Mechanical pumps are utilized in modern cars whereas mechanical pump is older design. North America and Europe are major markets for fuel pumps market. However, Asia Pacific and RoW are growing economies for automobile and automotive market, hence are expected to spur the demand for fuel pumps market.



One of the major driving factors for this market is growing automotive and automobile industry. Asian countries such as India, China and African countries are witnessing the boom in automotive and automobile sector. In order to achieve fuel efficiencies enforced by various governments, the fuel injection pumps and systems are experiencing a significant demand over past a few years. However, factors such as economical crises hold back the market. The technological development is expected to take place further in this market.



Delphi Automotive LLP, Pricol Limited, Great Plants Industries, FARSTAR AUTO PARTS CO., LTD., SUNTEC INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED, Robert Bosch GmbH and Spectra Premium are some of the key manufacturers of fuel pumps.



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