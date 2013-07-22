Global Fundus Cameras Market Is Estimated to Reach a Market Worth USD 358.3 Million in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Fundus Cameras Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global fundus cameras market was valued at USD 236.1 million in 2011 and is estimated to reach a market worth USD 358.3 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fundus-cameras.html



Fundus cameras market growth in recent years has been mainly driven by rise in incidence of ophthalmic diseases of old age group and new born. Old age retinal disorders such as acute macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and diabetic retinopathies are expected to have a high prevalence owing to the growing old age population and chronic diseases leading to fundus damage. At the same time there has been a rise in premature births which has resulted to retinopathies of prematurity (ROP) which includes symptoms such as retinal hemorrhages, macular hemorrhage, FEVR (Familial Exudative Vitreo Retinopathy) and retinoblastoma of newborn.



The fundus cameras are commercially available as mydriatic, non-mydriatic, hybrid, hand-held fundus cameras and ROP cameras. Hybrid cameras accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2011, whereas the non-mydriatic fundus cameras are anticipated to have a staggering growth at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2012 to 2018. Hand-held fundus cameras are expected to have a healthy growth especially in emerging countries owing to its easy-to-use, portable and low prices. The mydriatic fluorescent angiography cameras have been useful for the physicians for in-depth understanding of the retinal vasculature. This market was valued to be USD 19.4 million in year 2011 and is expected to have a steady growth in the coming years.



Technological enhancements have steamed the growth of the market with the use of software and development of digital fundus cameras. These cameras provide better images and assist in better and early diagnosis to the physicians, helping prevention of vision loss of patients.



The North American region accounted for the largest market in 2011. However, healthcare cost containment issues and frugal economic situation in this region is expected to have steady growth, in near future.



The Euro crisis is anticipated to have long lasting impact on the European economy to recover and hence has marred the overall growth of the fundus camera market here. The emerging countries namely, India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are expected to have sturdy growth during the forecast period owing to the large patient pool of retinal disorders and rise in the disposable income.



The industry is highly consolidated with a few major players namely Topcon, Canon, Carl Zeiss, Kowa, Nidek and others.



-Fundus Camera Market, by Types

Mydriatic Retinal Camera



-Fundus Camera Market, by Types, By Geography

Mydriatic Retinal Camera



Blogs :

http://medicaldevicesnews.wordpress.com/



http://medicalcaremarketnews.wordpress.com/



http://rahul28febblog.wordpress.com/



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact US :



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com