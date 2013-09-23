Global Furniture Market Research Report 2012-2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Global Furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 3.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the boom in Real Estate industry. The Global Furniture market has also been witnessing the production of eco-friendly furniture. However, the shortage of timber supply could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Furniture Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Furniture market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., IKEA International Group, Sears Holdings Corp., and Steelcase Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International, Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd., and Masco Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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