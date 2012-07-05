Global GaAs Device Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global GaAs Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for GaAs in smartphones.



The Global GaAs Device Market also been witnessing technological advancements. However, the quick technology changes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. The Global GaAs Device Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global GaAs Device Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Avago Technologies, RF Micro Devices Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report are ANADIGICS Inc., WIN Semiconductors Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

