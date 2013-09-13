Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global GaAs Device Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Gallium and Arsenic (GaAs) Device market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global adoption of smartphones. The Global GaAs Device market has also been witnessing an increasing number of collaborations among GaAs device manufacturers. However, increasing threat from alternate technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GaAs Device Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global GaAs Device market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Avago Technologies Ltd., RF Micro Devices Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Apple Inc., Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company, Anadigics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and WIN Semiconductors Corp. (GaAs).



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142009/global-gaas-device-market-2012-2016.html