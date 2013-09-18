Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Global Gallium and Arsenic (GaAs) Device market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global adoption of smartphones. The Global GaAs Device market has also been witnessing an increasing number of collaborations among GaAs device manufacturers. However, increasing threat from alternate technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global GaAs Device Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global GaAs Device market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Avago Technologies Ltd., RF Micro Devices Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



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The other vendors mentioned in this report are Apple Inc., Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company, Anadigics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and WIN Semiconductors Corp. (GaAs).



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 End-user Segmentation

6.3 Mobile Devices Segment

6.4 WiFi Segment

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



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7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

China

Taiwan

USA



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Avago Technologies Ltd.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

16.2 RF Micro Devices Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

16.3 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

16.4 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global GaAs Device market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global GaAs Device market by End-user Segmentation -2012

Exhibit 4: End-user Segmentation Forecast 2012-2016

Exhibit 5: Global GaAs Device Market in Mobile Devices Segment

Exhibit 6: Global GaAs Device Market in WiFi Segment

Exhibit 7: Global GaAs Device market by Geographical Segmentation - 2012

Exhibit 8: GaAs Device Market in China 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: GaAs Device Market in the Taiwan 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 10: GaAs Device Market in the US 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 11: Global GaAs Device Market by Vendor Segmentation - 2012

Exhibit 12: Business Segmentation of Avago Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 13: Business Segments of RF Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 14: Business Segmentation of TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



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