Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high thermal conductivity of gallium nitride over other non-silicon substrates. The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market has also been witnessing the increasing preference for GaN with different substrates. However, the complexity in matching the cost and performance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are NXP Semiconductors N.V., RF Micro Devices Inc., and Triquint Semiconductor Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Nichia Corp., OSRAM Opto-semiconductors GmbH, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



