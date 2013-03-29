Global Game-Based Learning Market 2012-2016 New Market Study Published

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Game-based Learning market to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in mobile-based educational games. The Global Game-based Learning market has also been witnessing the growth in gamification market. However, the limitations in commercial developments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Game-based Learning Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Game-based Learning market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include LearningWare Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., BreakAway Ltd., PlayGen.com



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: HealthTap, RallyOn, SCVNGR, Corporate internet Games, Games2Train, MAK Technologies, mbagames, Management Possible/ i2i Workforce LLC, Monte Cristo, Ninth House Networks/ Personnel Decisions International Corporation, SimuLearn, Transmedia Inc., Visual Purple LLC, and Will Interactive Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



