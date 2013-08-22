Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Gaming Console Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Gaming Console market to grow at a CAGR of 3.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the introduction of new and advanced audio visual devices. The Global Gaming Console market has also been witnessing the introduction of multi-utility consoles. However, the shift towards other gaming platform could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Gaming Console Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Latin America, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Gaming Console market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., and Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are BlueStacks, Mad Catz, Nvidia Corp., OUYA Inc., PlayJam, and Valve Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sony Computers Entertainment Inc., BlueStacks, Mad Catz, Nvidia Corp., OUYA Inc., PlayJam, and Valve Corp.



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