Global Gaming Market Investment and M&A Analysis, Industry Trends, and Outlook 2013: Deep Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Gaming 2013: Investment and M&A Analysis, Industry Trends, and Market Outlook



The gaming sector continues to represent a high growth and value sector within the digital entertainment realm. However, certain sub-segments stand-out in terms of anticipated high growth potential.



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Investment trending in the gaming sector had reshaped to some degree in terms of value vs. growth in the post-Zynga era. Investments in gaming indicated signs of slumping, but gained confidence earlier in the year as evidenced by certain deal making in terms of investment and M&A. Certain gaming sub-sectors, particularly mobile, mobile-social, TV-integrated game, and middleware technology, have indicated promise for 2014 and beyond.



This research evaluates the gaming investment and M&A trends during the period 2010-2013. The report analyzes the transition of gaming business models in different gaming sectors and the impact on investment market. The role of alternative financing as a bridge to institutional investment for the gaming sector including the trending social, casual, and MMO categories. The report also evaluates major gaming M&A and investment deals from the perspective of the impact on current landscape and anticipated future market direction.



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The report includes recommendations and guidance for gaming companies to attract funding and investors to choose optimal gaming sub-sectors in 2014 and beyond. The report coverage includes various usage modalities such as mobile, wireless tablet, console, and PC, as well as the influence of middleware and advertising sub-sectors.



Target Audience:



- Digital entertainment companies

- Data and telecommunication service companies

- Providers of digital content, commerce, and applications

- Investment community including private equity and hedge funds

- Gaming companies of all types including online, mobile, and console



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Companies in Report:



- Activision-Blizzard

- AppGenius

- Apple

- Boomzap Entertainment

- Caesars Interactive

- Chillingo

- Concept Art House

- DeNA

- Disney

- Double Down Interactive

- DraftKings

- Electronic Arts

- Epic

- Facebook

- GaiKai

- Gamble World

- Game Insight

- GetFunded.com

- Gigya

- Gloops

- Golden Fingers

- Google

- GREE

- GungHo Entertainment

- Hattrick

- Heyzap

- IBM

- IGT

- IMI.VC

- Indiegogo.com

- KakaoTalk

- Kickstarter

- King

- Kwarter

- Line

- Microsoft

- Mobage

- MOVL

- Natural Motion

- NCSoft

- Nexon

- NgMoco

- Nintendo

- Playdemic

- Playdom

- Playfish

- Playspan

- Pokelabo

- PopCap

- Poppy

- PrePlay

- Robotoki

- Rock Gaming

- Rumble Entertainment

- SecretNewCo

- Shiver Entertainment

- Sneaky Games

- SoftBank

- Sony

- Supercell

- Tencent

- Twitch

- Unity

- Visa

- WeChat

- WhatsApp

- Wooga

- Zattikka

- Zynga



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