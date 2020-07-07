Global GaN Substrate Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in Its New Revised Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Future Market Insights (FMI)'s upcoming research study on the Global GaN Substrate Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the GaN Substrate Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the GaN Substrate Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The GaN Substrate Market is no exception. Following government's measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the GaN Substrate Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of 'essential' status caused a decline in sales.



The FMI's report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the GaN Substrate Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.



GaN Substrate Market: Segmentation



To analyze the GaN Substrate Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.



By Type



GaN on Sapphire

GaN on Si

GaN on SiC

GaN on GaN



By End-user



Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Communication

General Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Power

Telecom



GaN Substrate Market: Competition Analysis



The FMI's study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the GaN Substrate Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the GaN Substrate Market report.



Key players covered in the report include:



Cree Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

MonoCrystal

Sumco Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Saint Gobain Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

GaN Systems Inc.

MTI Corporation.



Key Offerings of the Report



Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for Market players in different regional Markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in Market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional Market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the GaN Substrate Market

