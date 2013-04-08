Global Garden Friends Launches Innovative Line of Garden Tools Designed for Gardening and Hydroponics Enthusiasts

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Global Garden Friends, an innovator in the gardening and hydroponics industries, launches a line of plant support products for gardening, floral and hydroponic enthusiasts.



Global Garden Friends created a solution to plants collapsing under the weight of their vines and fruits. They created the Ultimate Plant Cage to fortify your plants, let them grow skyward, and open them up and allow fruiting at the root. The Ultimate Plant Cage is the best plant support money can buy. The plant cage is just the beginning...year in and year out, they will be expanding their product selection based on innovative, practical, and effective designs.



Global Garden Friend's products create order out of chaos in your garden. Mother nature throws lots of situations at your plants – their products keep them strong, growing and thriving. The Ultimate Plant Cage keeps your plants growing in the right direction: UP! And your plants will be growing with discipline.



Global Garden Friends have created uniform, organized, and optimal gardening systems that are easy to use and work WITH your plants. Their latest innovation is the “Ultimate Plant Clip”. They make gardening so much easier and more efficient. These products will increase the quality and yield of all your plants and give you a garden that’s organized and pleasing to the eye.



Global Garden Friend's mission is to provide more than 20 million people around the world with the best, most innovative, and eco-friendly plant support tools. They plan to help people around the world produce fruit, vegetables, and other food in the most sustainable and effective way possible.



About Global Garden Friends, Inc.

Global Garden Friends is an innovative leader in the gardening and hydroponics industries. Founded in 2009 in Santa Rosa, California, GGF's products are sold in over 9 countries with more than 17 distribution channels in place and growing. Global Garden Friend's products feature innovative technologies and designs that protect and support plants from the day to day challenges created by nature. Their products allow for a higher yield, more attractive appearance and longer and more efficient plant life.



To learn more, visit the company's website at http://www.globalgardenfriends.com



Let the good times grow!



