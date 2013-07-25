GlobalÂ GastrointestinalÂ DevicesÂ Market 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GlobalGastrointestinalDevicesMarket 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76 percent over the period 2012- 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of GI disorders The Global GI Devices market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the presence of alternative procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global GI Devices Market 2012- 2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global GI Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Boston Scientific Corp., Covidien Plc., Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc., and Olympus Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Coloplast Group, Fujinon Corp., Given Imaging Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Welch Allyn Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific Corp., Covidien Plc., Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc., Olympus Corp., Coloplast Group, Fujinon Corp., Given Imaging Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Welch Allyn Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/127796/globalgastrointestinaldevicesmarket-2012-2016.html



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