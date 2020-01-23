Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Gastrointestinal Drugs Market (Drug Category - Acid Neutralizers, Laxatives, and Anti-diarrheal, Antiemetic and Antinauseants, Anti-inflammatory, Biologics, and Others; Route of Administration - Oral, Parenteral, and Rectal; Disease Type - Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Others; End User - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global gastrointestinal drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



According to a report by the World Gastroenterology Organization, 35-40 % of the world's total population is suffering from acute or chronic GI complications. Gastrointestinal disorders include conditions such as constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, anal fissures, perianal abscesses, anal fistulas, perianal infections, diverticular diseases, colitis, colon polyps, and cancer.



Increasing Prevalence of the Gastrointestinal Disease Worldwide is Driving the Market Growth



As per the American College of Gastroenterology, In the United States, it is estimated that 10-15 percent of the adult population suffers from IBS symptoms, yet only 5 to 7 percent of adults have been diagnosed with the disease. IBS is the most common disease diagnosed by gastroenterologists and one of the most common disorders seen by primary care physicians. IBS affects the large intestine. Signs and symptoms include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both.



Acid Neutralizers Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Upcoming Years



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of drug category, route of administration, disease type, and end-user. Based on the category, the sub-markets include acid neutralizers, laxatives and anti-diarrheal, antiemetic and antinauseants, anti-inflammatory, biologics, and others. Acid neutralizer segment is further segmented into antacids, H2 antagonists, proton pump inhibitors and helicobacter pylori eradication. Based on the route of administration, the sub-markets include oral, parenteral, and rectal. Based on the disease type, the sub-markets include gastroesophageal reflux disorder, irritable bowel syndrome, and others. Based on the end-user, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. According to a report by the World Gastroenterology Organization, 35-40 % of the world's total population is suffering from acute or chronic gastrointestinal diseases due to a change in dietary patterns.



Acid neutralizers hold the largest share over the forecast period. The occurrence of heartburn is common and is brought on by backflow of acidic stomach contents into the food pipe and is usually felt as a burning sensation. Heartburn is common in the case of GERD commonly known as gastroesophageal reflux disease and a common method of treating GERD is to reduce gastric acid. Over the counter medications such as Mylanta, Rolaids and Tums provide quick relief whereas medications known as H-2 receptor blockers include cimetidine (Tagamet HB), famotidine (Pepcid AC) don't act as quickly as antacids, but they provide longer relief and decrease acid production from the stomach. Proton pump inhibitors are stronger acid blockers than H-2 receptor blockers and allow time for damaged esophageal tissue to heal.



North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share for the Global Gastrointestinal Drug Market



The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are favorable existing reimbursement policies such as the ASC payment system that provides a safe, patient-friendly and cost-effective environment for the provision of medical services. About 40 percent of all colonoscopies are provided in ASCs and the majority of ASCs, in which gastroenterologist practice, are single-specialty centers. Moreover, increasing lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes obesity proliferating further growth of the market.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Allergan Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Certain Assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acquired by Bausch Health



In March 2019, Bausch health Companies Inc. announced its completion of the acquisition of certain assets of Synergy pharmaceuticals Inc. Synergy's flagship product, TRULANCE® is a once-daily tablet approved for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and its investigational compound, dolcanatide, is an incremental peptide with established proof-of-concept studies in multiple GI conditions.



We are excited to welcome new team members from Synergy to join our Salix Pharmaceuticals business, a leader in gastroenterology. We believe that adding TRULANCE® to our portfolio and dolcanatide to our early pipeline will organically grow this core business for the Company,"- Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health.



