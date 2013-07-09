Global Gelatin Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.79 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Market Research Reports : According to a new market report published by Transparency MarketResearch"Gelatin Market by Raw Material (Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bones and Others) for Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global gelatin market was worth USD 1.77 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% from 2012 to 2018. The global gelatin production was 348.9 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 450.7 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2012 to 2018.



Increasing applications in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industries are expected to fuel the growth of the gelatin market over the forecast period. Growing awareness among the health conscious people and rising aged population is expected to bolster the gelatin market in the coming years. However, prevalence of cultural choices across the globe, and impending regulatory issues are posing a challenge to the market.



Pig skin was utilized for manufacturing gelatin on a large scale, and accounted for over 40% of the overall production volume in 2011. Food & beverage application segment dominated the overall market accounted for 28.65% of the gelatin volume in 2011. Nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals followed food & beverages in terms of market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% and 3.66% from 2012 to 2018 respectively.



Europe dominated the global gelatin market in terms of volume, accounting for 41.33% of the overall market in 2011. Germany,France, Belgium, and UK, the key regional markets in Europe are expected to witness a surge in gelatin demand owing to a favorable regulatory scenario and high consumer awareness. North America gelatin market is expected to reach 103.8 kilo tons by 2018 while Asia Pacific gelatin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% from 2012 to 2018.



Some of the key players that deal in gelatin include, Capsugel Inc., Catalent Pharma Solutions, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Norland Products Inc., PB Gelatins, Rousselot S.A.S, Roxlor LLC, Sterling Gelatin, and Weishardt Group. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and production of gelatin in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in gelatin. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the gelatin market as below:



Global gelatin market - Application analysis



- Food & beverage

- Nutraceuticals

- Pharmaceuticals

- Photography

- Cosmetics

- Others (Industrial, medical, matchstick and paintball)



Global gelatin market - Raw material analysis



- Pig skin

- Bovine hide

- Bones (pig and cow)

- Others (Fish skin and sheep skin)





Global gelatin market - Regional analysis





North America



- U.S.

- Canada



Europe



- Germany

- France

- Belgium

- U.K



Asia Pacific



- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of the World (RoW)



