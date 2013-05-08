Global Gelatin Market Size, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Gelatin is a colorless, brittle, and solid substance derived from animal products and is experiencing steady growth over the last decade owing to its wide application in industries like pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, and photography. Moreover, the growing economic development, which is having a direct impact on the living standard of consumers, is a major macro factor driving the market for gelatin. Europe leads the overall market for gelatin both in terms of production and consumption. However, the BSE (Bovine spongiform encephalopathy) outbreak in Europe left the gelatin producers with lower profit margins during that period of time. The steady economic development in China and India is expected to drive the market for Asia-Pacific.



The market for gelatin (http://www.researchmoz.us/gelatin-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) is primarily driven by its growing use in end user industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Growing health concerns and the ageing population, especially in western countries, is also acting as one of the major factors driving this market. However, cultural barriers across the world to use gelatin derived from animals is acting as a major factor which is inhibiting the overall market growth. Moreover, growing regulatory issues primarily in the food industry are also acting as one of the challenges for the participants operating in the global market.



The growing shift towards the use of vegetarian gelatin (not derived from animals) is slowly increasing its market share, owing to the growing number of vegetarians. Vegetarian gelatin provides immense opportunities for gelatin manufacturers, where the product is not in demand due to cultural or religious reasons. The applications market for gelatin is led by the food and beverages industry, which accounts for maximum share of the total global gelatin production. Food and beverages is followed by pharmaceutical industry where it is used as an adhesive agent.



Some of the companies operating in the global market for gelatin include Capsugel Inc., Gelita AG, Sterling Gelatin, Tessenderlo Group, Norland Products Inc., Roxlor LLC, Nitta Gelatin Inc. and others.



Pre-Book This Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167433&type=S



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us