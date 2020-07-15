Pune, Maharshtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global gene therapies for rare diseases market size is valued at US$ XX Million and it is expected to reach US$ 11,441.6 Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 21.7% during the period of 2019-2028. By region, North America dominates the market with share of 85.3% of global Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases market. US is the key market holding majority of market for gene therapies for rare diseases in the region.



Gene therapy is defined as an experimental technique which utilizes genes in order to prevent or treat any disease condition. Different approaches for testing gene therapies includes, replacement of mutated gene causing disease with a healthy gene, inactivating the mutated gene with incorrect functioning. With advantage of single dose treatment against rare diseases, gene therapy confers effective lifelong improvement as compared to conventional treatment options. The market for Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to growing number of pipelines for gene therapy along with increasing drug approvals and introduction of novel gene therapies for treatment of various rare diseases. In addition, well established approval pathways and guidance by regulatory agencies on the development of gene therapy is further boosting the market growth.



According to report published by alliance for regenerative medicine 2019, the number of gene therapy for rare disease in Phase-1 is approximately 61, 141 in Phase-2 and 22 in Phase-3. Approximately 79 percent of clinical trials on gene therapy are progressing in rare disease for rare cancers such as haematological malignancies, ovarian cancers, pancreatic cancers, lung cancers, glioblastoma, etc., followed by Haematology disorders such as hemophilia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, Fanconi's anemia, etc. with 6 percent.



The Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases providers in local as well as international market.



Global gene therapies for rare diseases market reports covers numerous prominent players like 4d Molecular Therapeutics, LLC, Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Advaxis, Adverum Biotech, Aevi Genomic, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Alcyone Lifesciences, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Amarna Therapeutics, American Gene Technologies, Amgen, Amicus Therapeutics, Anchiano Therapeutics, AnGes MG, Apic Bio, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Arthrogen, Asklepios, Astellas, AVROBIO, BCM Families Foundation, Beijing Northland, Benitec, Biogen, BioMarin, Biosidus, bluebird bio, Boryung Group, Brain Neurotherapeuticsy Bio, Celsion Corporation, Chiesi, CRISPR Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Daewoong Pharma, Dicerna, Editas Medicine, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Enzo Therapeutics, Esteve, Evox Therapeutics, Expression Therapeutics, Fibrocell, Flexion Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech, Freeline Therapeutics, Gene Biotherapeutics, Genenta Science, GeneQuine, Genethon, GenSight, Gilead, Gradalis, GSK, Hanugen, Helixmith, Herantis, ID Pharma, Immusoft, Inovio, Intellia Therapeutics, Intrexon, J&J, Juventas, Kolon Life Science, Krystal Biotech, Locana, LogicBio Therapeutics, Lysogene, Medigene, MeiraGTx, Miltenyi Biotec, Molecular Templates, Momotaro-Gene, Neuralgene, Novartis, OncoSec, Orchard Therapeutics, Oxford Biomedica, Pfizer, Prevail Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Renova Therapeutics, Reyon Pharmaceutical, Roche, Rocket Pharma, Roivant, Sangamo Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Seelos Therapeutics, Solid BioSciences, Sterna Biologicals, Sutura Therapeutics, SynerGene, Takara, Takeda, Talee Bio, Theragene Pharma, Transgene, Ultragenyx, uniQure, VBL Therapeutics, Vertex, Voyager Therapeutics, Xalud, Xenon, and Ziopharm.



Market Segments

Global Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

o Zolgensma

o Invossa K

o Strimvelis

o Neovasculgen

o Glybera

o Luxturna

o Zynteglo

o Others



Global Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases Market Based on Disease Type (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

o Hemophilia

o Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

o Achromatopsia

o Cystic Fibrosis

o Inherited Retinal Dystrophy

o Fragile X Syndrome

o Friedreich ataxia

o Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

o Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

o Retinitis Pigmentosa

o Others



Global Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

o U.S.

o Canada



Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global gene therapies for rare diseases market

To receive industry overview and future trends gene therapies for rare diseases market

To analyse the gene therapies for rare diseases market drivers and challenges

To get information on gene therapies for rare diseases market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in gene therapies for rare diseases industry



