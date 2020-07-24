Global Generator Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Generator Market:



Global Generator Market is valued approximately at USD 22.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Generators provide uninterrupted power supply by conversion of mechanical energy into electrical energy and hence they are considered as top-notch power backup at times of emergencies. Sources of mechanical energy such as steam, gas or air are used to convert it into electrical energy which is used across various sectors. Generators are highly acceptable across several industrial sectors such as healthcare, Information Technology, construction sector, marine, chemical, oil and gas and many more. Ease in availability of the fuel, its convenient storage and ease of transportation are the major factors which results in high acceptability of the generators. Due to rapid urbanization & industrialization in both developed and developing economies, a rise in construction sector is observed which drive the growth of Global Generator Market. For Instance: In 2018, as per United Nations 55% of the world's population reside in urban areas which is estimated to increase up to approximately 68% by 2050. Further, due to variation in the voltage and voltage drops in the industrial processes, the demand for generator increase to ensure uninterrupted continuous industry operations. For Instance: As per a study by National Masters in 2019, sales and production of electric motors in Italy rose by 14.7 % since last year 2018. Innovative technological applications such as launch of hybrid generators which work on both fuel and mechanical power in emergencies create opportunities for the market growth. For Instance: In January 2019, Yamaha Motor Corporation launched a new EF2200iS inverter generator with higher efficiency and less fuel consumption. Mergers and acquisition is a major strategy that is adopted by various market players to expand the market presence. For Instance: In February 2018, Generac Holdings Inc. acquired Selmec Equipos Industriales, S.A. de C.V. (Selmec) to expand its market share and strengthen its market hold. However, high installation cost of the generator is the major restraining factors which impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Generator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to rapid industrialization & urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in industrial demand for power backup and rising adoption of generators would create lucrative growth prospects for the Generator market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Yamaha Motor Corporation Limited (Japan)

Cummins Inc. (US)

Kohler Co. (US)

Generac Holdings Inc. (US)

Caterpillar Inc. (US)

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd (India)

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd (India)

Mahindra Powerol Ltd. (India)

Greaves Cotton Limited (India)

FG Wilson (UK)



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Diesel

Gas



By Application:

Standby

Peak Shaving

Continuous



By Power Rating:

5000 KVA

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Generator Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



