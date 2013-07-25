Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Genetic Testing Market 2012- 2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Genetic Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global aging population. The Global Genetic Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing availability of Direct to Consumer (DTC) tests. However, the absence of credible standard procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Genetic Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Qiagen N.V.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMrieux SA, Clarient Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Hologenic Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Sequenom Inc., and Transgenomic Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Qiagen N.V.,

Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMrieux SA, Clarient Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Hologenic Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Sequenom Inc., and Transgenomic Inc.



