Global Genitourinary Drugs Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Genitourinary Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.05 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the entry of novel biological drugs. The Global Genitourinary Drugs market has also been witnessing a paradigm shift toward biological drugs. However, lack of adherence to medication could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Genitourinary Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Agile Therapeutics Inc., Allergan Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Detrol LA, Ferring Holding S.A., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck Serono S.A., Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp., PregLem S.A., Recordati S.p.A., Rottapharm S.p.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VIVUS Inc., Warner Chilcott plc, and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.



