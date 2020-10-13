New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The global Genome Editing market is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Genome editing refers to a genetic engineering method used for insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of any organism. Genome editing has come up as promising tool with wide scale application of established genetic engineering technologies such as TALEN and introduction of new methods such as CRISPR technology. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of genetic diseases, favorable funding scenario for research & development in the field of genetic engineering, technological advancements in genetic engineering such as developments in CRISPR technology, increasing focus of food industry on genetically modified organisms, and rising awareness about efficacy as well applications of genetic engineering methods.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Lonza, New England Biolabs and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.



The Genome Editing industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)



Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)



Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Animal Genetic Engineering



Therapeutic Application



Genetically Modified Organisms



Plant Genetic Engineering



Cell Line Engineering



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Pharma-Biotech Companies



Academic Institutes & Research Center



Agrigenomic Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook of Genome Editing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Genome Editing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Genome Editing Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Genome Editing sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Genome Editing industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Genome Editing industry

Analysis of the Genome Editing market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Genome Editing Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Genome Editing industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



