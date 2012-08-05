Global Geographical Information System Market in Retail Industry 2011-2015

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Geographical Information System market in the Retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop a competitive edge. The Global Geographical Information System market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing emerging demand for mobile-based GIS applications. However, high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Geographical Information System Market in the Retail Industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Geographical Information System market in the Retail industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.



Other vendors: GE Energy, Autodesk Inc., PASCO Corp., Piney Bowes Software Inc., Geo Eye Inc., Geosoft Inc., Digital Globe Inc., Ubisense Group plc., Astrium, and Hitachi Zosen Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



