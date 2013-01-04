Global Geographical Information System Market in the Natural Resource Industry 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Geographical Information System market in the Natural Resource industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the process industries. The Global Geographical Information System market in the Natural Resource industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand for integrated GIS solutions. However, the increasing popularity of open source communities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Geographical Information System Market in the Natural Resource Industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Geographical Information System market in the Natural Resource industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., and GE Energy.



Other vendors include: Bentley Systems Inc., The US Geological Survey, Autodesk Inc., Pitney Bowes Software Inc., Digital Globe Inc., UK Ordnance Survey, Geo Eye Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Hitachi Zosen Corp., China Information Technology, Beijing SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., PASCO Corp., Ubisense Group plc., and Astrium.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



