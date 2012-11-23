Global Geographical Information System Spending in Sales and Marketing 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Global GIS Spending in Sales and Marketing to grow at a CAGR of 19.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to understand customer demographics and buying patterns. Global GIS Spending in Sales and Marketing has also been witnessing increasing demand of customized GIS. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Geographical Information System Spending in Sales and Marketing 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions. It also covers the Global GIS Spending in Sales and Marketing landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.



Other vendor mentioned in the report: Autodesk Inc., The US Geological Survey, and Geo Eye Inc., GE Energy Services Inc., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Software Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Geo Eye Inc., Geosoft Inc., Digital Globe Inc., Ubisense Group plc, UK Ordnance Survey, Hitachi Solutions Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

