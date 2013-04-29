Global Geotextiles Market by Product Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted) for Roadways, Erosion Control and Drainage 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The report analyzes, estimates and forecasts geotextiles demand on a global and regional level. The forecast demand is based on volume (million square meters) and revenue (USD million) for a period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study also explores in detail, the drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they are expected to have on the overall market over the said forecast period. The effects of implementation of MARV and CBR standards for geotextile production have been covered in the report. In addition, the potential opportunities present for the market have been included in the report.



The study deep-dives in to the geotextiles market, analyzing the entire product value chain beginning with raw material scenario up to the end-use applications. In addition, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis which estimates the degree of competition in the market by taking into account various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and substitute products. The report contains a detailed competitive landscape of the market, including company market share analsysis and detailed profiles of key market participants. Besides, a detailed analysis of the market attractiveness has been provided over the next six years. An overview of the geosynthetics market has been provided along with the segmentation of this market by its product type based on its volume (million square meters).



As the application of geotextiles is large, we have considered a few major applications which are generic across all regions and contribute substantially to the global market, presently as well as over the next six years. Granular data on a regional level has been provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Special emphasis has been given to the demand for various product segments and applications of geotextiles in each of these regions for the period from 2011 to 2018. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the report are Royal TenCate, GSE Holding Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri, Low & Bonar, and Propex. The company profiles include features such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments of these companies.



The report includes a comprehensive alaysis of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, challeneges and potential opportunities, thus enabling strategy-making for geotextile manufacturers, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, potential new entrants into the market based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the geotextiles market as below:



Geotextiles market by product segment



Nonwoven

Woven

Knitted



Geotextiles market by application



Roadway construction

Soil erosion prevention & control

Drain management

Others



Geotextiles have also been segmented by geography and further divided by application and product type in terms of both volume and revenue in their respective regions:



Geotextiles market by geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



