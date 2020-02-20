Global Giardiasis Treatment Market Is Set for Global Lead with Immense Development Trends by 2026:Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Heritage Pharmace

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Giardiasis Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 47.28 billion by 2025, from USD 36.46 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive giardiasis research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This giardiasis report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.



Major Market Competitors/Players:



Some of the major players operating in the global giardiasis market are Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories,



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing incidences of waterborne disease.



Unhygienic water sources.



The increasing water pollution levels in developing and underdeveloped countries.



Lack of sanitation facilities in underdeveloped countries.



Increasing number of new born babies in developing countries and the growing incidences of giardiasis disease in developed regions.



The number of undiagnosed giardiasis disease is much higher than that of diagnosed giardiasis disease cases which is major restrain of this market.



Market Segmentation:



By Drug Class



(Metronidazole, Tinidazole, Nitazoxanide),



Distribution Channel



(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy),



Geography



(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)



Key Developments in the Market:



With new technology, researchers have discovered innovative ways of detecting G. lamblia cysts in water. Koydemir et al. (2015) created a cost-effective and field portable mobile-phone based fluorescence microscopy device designed to detect cysts in large volume water samples. The device even included a machine learning based cyst counting interface, and the entire measurement took less than an hour to test a sample with a volume of 10 ml.



Researchers have also generated interest in ultraviolet light (UV) radiation in regards to Giardia intestinalis, since UV light is a natural stressor to the parasite. Einarsson et al (2015) looked into this idea further and found that cysts had limited ability to repair UV-induced damage and in the future UV disinfection could be studied further to guarantee safe drinking water.



