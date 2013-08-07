Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global GIS Market in BFSI 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global GIS market in the Banking and Financial Services industry (BFSI) to grow at a CAGR of 4.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for efficient decision-making systems. The Global GIS market in BFSI has also been witnessing an increasing focus on providing application-specific GIS solutions. However, the lack of awareness of GIS technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global GIS Market in the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global GIS market in BFSI market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Bentley Systems Inc., Esri Inc., GE Energy, and Hexagon AB.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Overwatch Systems, Ltd., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., SuperMap Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Ubisense Group plc, and WTH Technology Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

