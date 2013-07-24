Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global GIS Market in the Natural Resource Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global GIS market in the Natural Resource industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from process industries The Global GIS market in the Natural Resource industry has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of GIS applications for mobile computing devices. However, the easy availability of open-source GIS Software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global GIS Market in the Natural Resource Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions it also covers the Global GIS market in the Natural Resource industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., China Information Technology, Digital Globe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., The US Geological Survey, Ubisense Group plc, and UK Ordnance Survey.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

