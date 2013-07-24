Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global GIS Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the GIS market in the Retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 18.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to understand customer demographics and buying patterns. The GIS market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of GIS applications in mobile computing devices. However, the high initial investment needed could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

GIS Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, the APAC region, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa; it also covers the GIS market in the Retail industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Bentley Systems Inc., Esri Inc., Hexagon AB, and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Caliper Corp., China Information Technology, Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Digital Globe Inc., GE Energy, Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Overwatch Systems, Ltd. , PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., SuperMap Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., The US Geological Survey, Ubisense Group plc, UK Ordnance Survey, and WTH Technology Inc.

