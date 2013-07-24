Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global GIS market in the Utility industry to grow at a CAGR of 10.37 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for knowledge infrastructure. The Global GIS market in the Utility industry has also been witnessing increasing focus on application-specific GIS solutions. However, the lack of awareness in developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in the Utility Industry 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global GIS market in the Utility industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Bentley Systems Inc., Esri Inc., GE Energy, and Hexagon AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., MacDonald, Dettwiler, and Associates Ltd., Overwatch Systems, Ltd., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., SuperMap Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Ubisense Group plc, and WTH Technology Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



