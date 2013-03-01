Global Global Coriolis Flowmeter Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Coriolis Flowmeter market to grow at a CAGR of 12.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for coriolis flowmeters across process industries. The Global Coriolis Flowmeter market has also been witnessing the development of industry-specific Coriolis flowmeters. However, lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Coriolis Flowmeter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Coriolis Flowmeter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Siemens AG, GE Co., and Emerson Electric Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Invensys plc, Krohne Group, Yokogawa Electric Corp. Inc., ABB Ltd., Endress+Hauser, Brabender Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, and Malema Engineering Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



