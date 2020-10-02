New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Glucaric Acid Market is projected to reach USD 1,466.7 million in 2027. A growing demand is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period for this product in the fields of detergents, spreader and food ingredients. In this case, the ban on the use of phosphates in detergents has contributed to the rise of glucaric acid in particular, both in North America and in Europe. It mainly consists of glucose, which is organic and has no environmental effects. Increasing liquid detergent industry is giving main players operating a massive business opportunity is aiding in driving the demand for the market.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 800.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – High demand as a phosphate replacement.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Rennovia, Kalion, Chemos, Rivertop, Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co Ltd, AK Scientific Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Cayman Chemical, and Merck KGaA, among others.



The Glucaric Acid industry is segmented into:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Pure glucaric acid

Calcium D-glucarate

Potassium sodium D-glucarate

D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Food ingredients

Detergents

Corrosion inhibitors

De-icing applications

Others



Regional Outlook of Glucaric Acid Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Glucaric Acid market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Glucaric Acid Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Glucaric Acid sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Glucaric Acid industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Glucaric Acid industry

Analysis of the Glucaric Acid market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Glucaric Acid Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Glucaric Acid industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



