Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Gluten-free Food Market 2014-2018 to its store. Gluten is a protein composite primarily found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. Gluten-free food is either free of ingredients that contain gluten or does not contain grains that are gluten rich. A gluten-free diet is the only medically recognized diet for patients suffering from celiac disease. Also, gluten-free food is healthy to consume and good for the digestive system. Consequently, demand for gluten-free food is increasing among the health-conscious population across the globe.



Analysts forecast the Global Gluten-free Food market on the basis of revenue and volume will grow at a CAGR of 11.45 percent and 9.91 percent, respectively, over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Gluten-free Food market can be divided into six segments: Bakery and Confectionery; Dairy Products; Condiments, Seasoning, and Spreads; Desserts and Ice Cream; Ready Meals; and Others. It can also be segmented on the basis of distribution channel into Natural Sales and Conventional Retailers.



Global Gluten-free Food Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region and the ROW; it also covers the Global Gluten-free Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- ROW



Key Vendors

- Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

- Boulder Brands Inc.

- General Mills Inc.

- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

- Aleias Gluten Free Foods LIC

- Big Oz Industries Ltd.

- Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

- Domino’s Pizza Inc.

- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

- Dr. Schär AG/SpA

- Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC

- Farmo SpA

- Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.

- Food Should Taste Good Inc.

- French Meadow Bakery

- Genius Foods Ltd.

- Hero Group AG

- H.J. Heinz Co.

- Kay’s Naturals Inc.

- Kelkin Ltd.

- Kellogg Co.

- Mary’s Gone Crackers Inc.

- Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

- Noel Alimentaria SAU

- Norside Foods Ltd.

- OY Moilas GF Ltd.

- Pamela’s Products Inc.

- Pedon Group Srl

- Raisio plc

- Rieber & Søn ASA

- Riso Scotti SpA

- Rudi’s Organic Bakery Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Incidence of Celiac Disease.



Key Market Challenge

- Threat of Cross-contamination.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Products.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key