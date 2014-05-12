Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Gluten-free Food Market 2014-2018 to its store. Gluten is a protein composite primarily found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. Gluten-free food is either free of ingredients that contain gluten or does not contain grains that are gluten rich. A gluten-free diet is the only medically recognized diet for patients suffering from celiac disease. Also, gluten-free food is healthy to consume and good for the digestive system. Consequently, demand for gluten-free food is increasing among the health-conscious population across the globe.
Analysts forecast the Global Gluten-free Food market on the basis of revenue and volume will grow at a CAGR of 11.45 percent and 9.91 percent, respectively, over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
The Global Gluten-free Food market can be divided into six segments: Bakery and Confectionery; Dairy Products; Condiments, Seasoning, and Spreads; Desserts and Ice Cream; Ready Meals; and Others. It can also be segmented on the basis of distribution channel into Natural Sales and Conventional Retailers.
Global Gluten-free Food Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region and the ROW; it also covers the Global Gluten-free Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
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Key Regions
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
Key Vendors
- Amy’s Kitchen Inc.
- Boulder Brands Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alara Wholefoods Ltd.
- Aleias Gluten Free Foods LIC
- Big Oz Industries Ltd.
- Blue Diamond Growers Inc.
- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
- Domino’s Pizza Inc.
- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.
- Dr. Schär AG/SpA
- Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC
- Farmo SpA
- Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.
- Food Should Taste Good Inc.
- French Meadow Bakery
- Genius Foods Ltd.
- Hero Group AG
- H.J. Heinz Co.
- Kay’s Naturals Inc.
- Kelkin Ltd.
- Kellogg Co.
- Mary’s Gone Crackers Inc.
- Nature’s Path Foods Inc.
- Noel Alimentaria SAU
- Norside Foods Ltd.
- OY Moilas GF Ltd.
- Pamela’s Products Inc.
- Pedon Group Srl
- Raisio plc
- Rieber & Søn ASA
- Riso Scotti SpA
- Rudi’s Organic Bakery Inc.
Key Market Driver
- Increasing Incidence of Celiac Disease.
Key Market Challenge
- Threat of Cross-contamination.
Key Market Trend
- Increasing Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Products.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key