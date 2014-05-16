Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Gluten-free Food Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Gluten is a protein composite primarily found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. Gluten-free food is either free of ingredients that contain gluten or does not contain grains that are gluten rich. A gluten-free diet is the only medically recognized diet for patients suffering from celiac disease. Also, gluten-free food is healthy to consume and good for the digestive system. Consequently, demand for gluten-free food is increasing among the health-conscious population across the globe.



Analysts forecast the Global Gluten-free Food market on the basis of revenue and volume will grow at a CAGR of 11.45 percent and 9.91 percent, respectively, over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Gluten-free Food market can be divided into six segments: Bakery and Confectionery; Dairy Products; Condiments, Seasoning, and Spreads; Desserts and Ice Cream; Ready Meals; and Others. It can also be segmented on the basis of distribution channel into Natural Sales and Conventional Retailers.



Global Gluten-free Food Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region and the ROW; it also covers the Global Gluten-free Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



North America



Europe



APAC



ROW



Key Vendors



Amy's Kitchen Inc.



Boulder Brands Inc.



General Mills Inc.



The Hain Celestial Group Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



Alara Wholefoods Ltd.



Aleias Gluten Free Foods LIC



Big Oz Industries Ltd.



Blue Diamond Growers Inc.



Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.



Domino's Pizza Inc.



Doves Farm Foods Ltd.



Dr. Schär AG/SpA



Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC



Farmo SpA



Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.



Food Should Taste Good Inc.



French Meadow Bakery



Genius Foods Ltd.



Hero Group AG



H.J. Heinz Co.



Kay’s Naturals Inc.



Kelkin Ltd.



Kellogg Co.



Mary's Gone Crackers Inc.



Nature's Path Foods Inc.



Noel Alimentaria SAU



Norside Foods Ltd.



OY Moilas GF Ltd.



Pamela's Products Inc.



Pedon Group Srl



Raisio plc



Rieber & Søn ASA



Riso Scotti SpA



Rudi's Organic Bakery Inc.



Key Market Driver



Increasing Incidence of Celiac Disease.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Threat of Cross-contamination.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Products.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155793/global-gluten-free-food-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###