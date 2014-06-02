Global Glycolic Acid Industry Report 2014 to 2020 - Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The global market for glycolic acid is expected to reach USD 277.8 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Glycolic acid is being increasingly used as an active ingredient in personal care products such as haircare and skincare. The growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of glycolic acid as an anti oxidizing and exfoliating product is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period. In addition, glycolic acid is used in the manufacturing of polyglycolic acid (PGA), used for the manufacturing of absorbable sutures for healthcare applications. Growing standard of healthcare in emerging economies is expected to result in increased demand for these sutures which in turn would boost the demand for glycolic acid.



Personal care products were the largest application segment accounting for over 30,000 tons of glycolic acid consumption in 2013. Exfoliation and anti-ageing properties of glycolic acid make them ideally suited for use in haircare and skincare products. Growing disposable income and changing lifestyle are expected to play a key role in augmenting demand for glycolic acid based personal care products.



The report “Glycolic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Personal Care, Household Cleaning, Industrial) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glycolic-acid-industry



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- North America was the largest regional market for glycolic acid, owing to high use of glycolic acid based personal care products, with market revenue estimated at USD 44.82 million in 2013.

- Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 11.5% from 2014 to 2020, owing to changing lifestyle in emerging markets of China and India resulting in higher adoption and utilization of haircare and skincare products.

- Glycolic acid is used in the manufacturing of PGA, which is a key raw material for absorbable sutures. The growing preference of absorbable sutures in developed nations is expected to increase demand for glycolic acid in this segment.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global Glycolic Acid market on the basis of application, product and region:



Glycolic Acid Applications Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Personal Care

- Household Cleaning

- Industrial

- Others (PGA)

Glycolic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- (RoW)



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