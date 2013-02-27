Global GNSS Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global GNSS market to grow at a CAGR of 20.98 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing popularity of location-based services (LBS). The Global GNSS market has also been witnessing the increased replacement of PNDs by smartphones. However, the reduced investments due to global recession could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global GNSS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global GNSS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Garmin Ltd., Tomtom N.V., Broadcom Corp., STMicroelectronics N.V., Navteq Corp., Google Inc., Apple Inc. and Samsung Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are SiRF Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorp., Qualcomm Incorp., Infineon Technologies AG, Magellan GPS, Navman GPS, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Avionics, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Hexagon AB, CLAAS Group., Navcom Technology Inc., Setentrio Satellite Navigation NV, Hemisphere GPS, Javad Group., Furuno Electric Company, Japan Radio Company Ltd., Leica Geosystems Inc., Raytheon Co., Trimble Navigation, Ltd., U-blox America Inc., Navteq Corp., Google Inc., TeleAtlas North America Inc., OSM Corp., Nokia Corp., HTC Corp., RIM Corp., LG Corp., Sony Corp., and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



