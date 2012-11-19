Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone Market 2011-2015 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone market to grow at a CAGR of 19.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapidly increasing mobile phone replacement rates. The Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone market has also been witnessing the more stringent safety standards from regulatory authorities. However, the delay in awareness about negative effects of e-waste could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone Market 2011-2015 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include CloudBlue Technologies Inc., Intechra, Redemtech, and SIMS Recycling Solution Holdings Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Corporate Mobile Recycling Ltd., Converge, Eazyfone, GEMS, Mazuma Mobile, PlanITROI, ReCell One Inc., ReCellular Inc., Regenersis plc, TechTurn, TES-AMM Ltd., and Trishyiraya Recycling India Private Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



