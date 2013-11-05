Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Green Building Material Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Green Building Material market to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced cost reduction. The Global Green Building Material market has also been witnessing the increase in initiatives by government bodies. However, the lack of awareness of benefits of green building material could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Green Building Material Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Green Building Material market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), Lafarge, Owens Corning, and Saint-Gobain S.A.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are American Standards Brands, Andersen Corp., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Bonded Logic Inc., Bridgestone Corp., CEMEX S.A.B De C.V, Ceratech, Inc., Clean Concrete Technologies, Ecostar LLC, Forbo Holding, A.G, GAF Materials Corp., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, LLC, Glen Eden Wool Carpet, Inc., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Group Support Ltd. , Homasote Co., Marvin Windows and Doors, Mannington Mills Inc, Masco Corp., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Monier Group GmbH, Nichiha Corp. , Norbord, Inc., Novacem Ltd., Paveloc Industries Inc., Pella Corp., PPG Industries, Inc., Rodda Paint Co., Roseburg Forest Products Co., Silver Line Building Products Corp., Serious Materials, Inc., Siemens Building Technologies Ltd., Temple-Inland Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., and USG Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), Lafarge, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., American Standards Brands, Andersen Corp., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Bonded Logic Inc., Bridgestone Corp., CEMEX S.A.B De C.V, Ceratech, Inc., Clean Concrete Technologies, Ecostar LLC, Forbo Holding, A.G, GAF Materials Corp., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, LLC, Glen Eden Wool Carpet, Inc., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Group Support Ltd. , Homasote Co., Marvin Windows and Doors, Mannington Mills Inc, Masco Corp., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Monier Group GmbH, Nichiha Corp. , Norbord, Inc., Novacem Ltd., Paveloc Industries Inc., Pella Corp., PPG Industries, Inc., Rodda Paint Co., Roseburg Forest Products Co., Silver Line Building Products Corp., Serious Materials, Inc., Siemens Building Technologies Ltd., Temple-Inland Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., and USG Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145416/global-green-building-material-market-2012-2016-.html

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