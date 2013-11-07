Global Green Building Material Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 17.9% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Green Building Material market to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced cost reduction. The Global Green Building Material market has also been witnessing the increase in initiatives by government bodies. However, the lack of awareness of benefits of green building material could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Green Building Material Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Green Building Material market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), Lafarge, Owens Corning, and Saint-Gobain S.A.Other vendors mentioned in the report are American Standards Brands, Andersen Corp., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Bonded Logic Inc., Bridgestone Corp., CEMEX S.A.B De C.V, Ceratech, Inc., Clean Concrete Technologies, Ecostar LLC, Forbo Holding, A.G, GAF Materials Corp., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, LLC, Glen Eden Wool Carpet, Inc., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Group Support Ltd. , Homasote Co., Marvin Windows and Doors, Mannington Mills Inc, Masco Corp., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Monier Group GmbH, Nichiha Corp. , Norbord, Inc., Novacem Ltd., Paveloc Industries Inc., Pella Corp., PPG Industries, Inc., Rodda Paint Co., Roseburg Forest Products Co., Silver Line Building Products Corp., Serious Materials, Inc., Siemens Building Technologies Ltd., Temple-Inland Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., and USG Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Green Building

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.2 Green Building Materials

6.3 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Global Green Building Material Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

7.2 Global Green Building Material Market by Geographical Segmentation 2016

7.3 Green Building Material Market in the EMEA Region

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Green Building Material Market in the Americas

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Green Building Material Market in the APAC

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



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