Global Green Data Center Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Green Data Center market to grow at a CAGR of 34.06 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the innovative designs of data centers. The Global Green Data Center market has also been witnessing the increasing use of micro servers. However, the increasing costs from outdated equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Green Data Center Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Green Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp. The other vendors listed in the report are EMC Corp., Fujitsu Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and APC Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91951/global-green-data-center-market-2011-2015.html