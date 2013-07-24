Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Green Data Center Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Green Data Center market to grow at a CAGR of 29.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased deployment of data centers. The Global Green Data Center market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of unified communication among enterprises. However, the requirement for huge capital investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Green Data Center Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Green Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are APC, EMC Corp., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., APC, EMC Corp., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127761/global-green-data-center-market-2012-2016.html



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Ana Viste

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