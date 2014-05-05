Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Green Data Center Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Green Data Centers

A green data center facility is a data center facility designed to optimize the performance of every component and reduce environmental impact. Various advanced computing technologies and services are being implemented to optimize computing environments and also lower the operational costs associated with enterprise computing. Increasing concern about reducing the computing costs for enterprises and data center facilities is leading to the adoption of natural resources such as natural air cooling and precision data center cooling solutions.

Analysts forecast the Global Green Data Center market will grow at a CAGR of 31.27 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Green Data Center market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and services of data center equipment, powering and cooling solutions, and monitoring and management solutions.

Global Green Data Center Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Green Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



APC Corp.

EMC Corp.

Fujitsu Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Innovative Data Center Designs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Increasing Costs Due to Outdated Equipment.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Micro and Blade Servers.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., APC Corp., EMC Corp., Fujitsu Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153529/global-green-data-center-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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