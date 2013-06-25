Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Green (Sustainable) Packaging Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Green (Sustainable) Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 14.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased environmental concerns. The Global Green (Sustainable) Packaging market has also been witnessing the growing R and D in the Green Packaging sector. However, the capacity reduction and transportation risks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Green (Sustainable) Packaging Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Green (Sustainable) Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Amcor Ltd., Ball Corp., Bemis Co. Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Tetra Laval International S.A.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Associated Packaging Technologies Inc., Biopack Environmental Solutions Inc., Cereplast Inc., Constar International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours and Co., Earthcycle Packaging Ltd., EnviroPAK Corp., Fabri-Kal Corp., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Innovia Films Inc., MeadWestvaco Corp., Metabolix Inc., NatureWorks LLC, Owens-Illinois Inc., Pactiv, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rexam plc, and Saint-Gobain SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



