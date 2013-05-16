Global Green Tea Extract Market (EGCG) - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The application segments of green tea extract (EGCG) include dietary supplements, RTD tea, energy drinks, functional foods, cosmetics & anti-ageing creams. EGCG is applicable for treatment of medical ailments such as HIV, cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome, sjögren's syndrome, endometriosis, spinal muscular atrophy, neurodegeneration, cannabinoid, receptor, CB1 receptor activity, periapical lesions.



The Global market of EGCG (http://www.researchmoz.us/green-tea-extract-market-egcg-global-industry-analysis-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) is growing at a significant rate. The trend towards ethnic foods and the shift towards natural ingredients are driving the expansion of the green tea extract market. Several researches done worldwide on the benefits of green tea extract have changed the consumer preferences to natural polyphenol, catechin supplements and herbal tea.



The market is facing cut throat competition owing to over production of raw materials. Currently the market is highly price sensitive and consumers are expecting high purity products at lower costs. China, U.S. and Western Europe are the booming markets for green tea extract (EGCG).



Increase in consumer awareness about the importance of EGCG and their positive role in hypertension and cancer therapy is driving the demand for the green tea extract in food and beverages applications and supplement industry. Increase in popularity of green tea extract EGCG among the consumers is forcing the industries to focus on targeting new applications such as bakery products, nutricosmetics and so on. In addition favorable regulatory scenario is responsible for fueling the demand for EGCG.



Renewing the focus on product differentiation and penetrating new application sectors backed up with the academic research is expected to create more opportunities in EGCG market. Moreover increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of EGCG among the emerging economies such as India, Brazil etc will open up viable opportunities for EGCG manufacturers. Some of the key participant in the global EGCG market is DSM, Tate & Lyle, Danone, BASF, Blue California, Changsha Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



